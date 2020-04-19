JOHNSON, VIRGINIA

JOHNSON, Virginia W., age 85, of Richmond, Va., entered eternal rest on April 13, 2020. She was the widow of Marvin W. Johnson Jr. of 49 years as a devoted and loving wife. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Debbie and Renzer Ritt and Donna and John Lind; three granddaughters, Crystal Ylitalo and husband, Billy, Amanda Varner and husband, Bob and Brittany Lind; great-grandchildren, Abigail Rose, Benjamin, Lacey and Hailey Varner, Preston West, Audrey Tarjan and Layla Ylitalo; and brothers, Bill, Floyd and his wife, Dot and Lloyd Worsham and his wife, Brenda. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 20, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Private interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.

