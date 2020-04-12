JOHNSON, Virginia A., 97, of Richmond, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Johnson Sr.; and sons, William and Lanny Johnson. She is survived by her grandson, David Johnson (Jackie); three great-grandchildren, Lyndsey, Brandon (Tiffany) and Nicholas Johnson, all of Metro Richmond; as well as other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family outside of Virginia. Services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
