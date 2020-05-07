JOHNSON, William, 63, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, April 26, 2020. "Bucky," as he was affectionally known, leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Sherell and Stantell Johnson; a loving and devoted sister, Jacqueline Y. Johnson; and other relatives and friends. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM JOHNSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.