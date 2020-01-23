JOHNSON, William R. "Jimmy," Jr., 60, of Richmond, Va., peacefully passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. He will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, LaTisha Hudson Johnson; daughters, Christina and Angel Johnson; stepsons, Raymond Hudson Sr. and Thomas Hardy; granddaughters, Ava and Aubrey Johnson; parents, Deacon William R. Sr. and Deaconess Annie E. Johnson; sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. The viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at 21st Street Church of God, 1601 N. 21st Street, Richmond, Va. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
