JOHNSTON, Mary Garland, 84, went to be with the Lord April 8, 2020. We praise God there is: "a time to be born, and a time to die, a time to weep, and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance." (Eccles. 3.2, 4) Predeceased by her parents, Frederick Hamilton Cox and Margaret Wilson Shive Cox of Richmond, Va.; and her brother, Walter Scott Cox Jr. of South Boston, Va.; she is survived by her husband, Miles Cary Macon Johnston Jr.; and her son, Miles Cary Macon Johnston III; her brother, Frederick Hamilton Cox Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth; and her nephews, Walter Scott Cox III, his wife, Elaine, Robert Young Cox, his wife, Cathy, Ruben Barnett Cox and his wife, Cerise; and niece, Margaret Cox Stott and her husband, Jaime; as well as 10 grandnephews and nieces. Mary Garland was born June 11, 1936, grew up in Ashland, Va., and graduated from Henry Clay High School. She was also a graduate of Westhampton College and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education. She served as a Director of Christian Education in Augusta, Ga., returning to Richmond, Va., on the death of her father. She taught for Henrico County Schools and Collegiate School until her marriage in 1965 to Miles Cary Johnston Jr. She served as an elder for Crestwood Presbyterian Church under her former PSCE professor and constant source of inspiration Dr. Robert Boyd. She later served as an elder for Third Presbyterian Church. After a move to New Kent County, Va., she became an active member of Providence Forge Presbyterian Church. She also attended Eternity Church in Richmond, Va., and was one of the early supporters of its founding. Back in 1994, while on vacation, she spotted a "For Sale" sign, bearing the name "Mary's Crossing" in the mountains of Virginia, and promptly instructed her husband: "Let's buy it." She never was able to make a bad decision. This led to a mountain getaway, and an introduction to the warm and friendly people of Highland County, Va., and time for her to relax, garden and enjoy even more of life. Mary Garland viewed life as a gift from God, to be pursued both seriously and joyously with high good humor - she always liked a good one, and rarely missed an opportunity. She loved God, her husband, Miles, her son, Cary and her Christian family. She also loved her cats, especially Will-Yam. She saw life as an opportunity to serve others and also have a good time. We will miss her. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later time. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Providence Forge Presbyterian Church, 9310 Townsend Rd., P.O. Box 239, Providence Forge, Va. 23140 or Monterey Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 306, Monterey, Va. 24465, or Eternity Church, 1200 Wilmington Ave., Richmond, Va. 23237. The family especially thanks the staffs of Hermitage Richmond and Hospice Richmond for outstanding and conscientious care.View online memorial
