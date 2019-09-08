JOHNSTON, WILLIAM "BILL"

JOHNSTON, Dr. William "Bill" Burton, 94, joined his Lord on September 6, 2019. Survived by Emily Menefee, the love of his life and wife of 62 years; daughter, Anne (Richard); sons, Burt, Mark (Tammy) and Rob (Ginny); and seven grandchildren. Predeceased by eight siblings. Born January 26, 1925, in Troy, Ala., to the late Robert Houston and Chloe Johnston. Raised in Columbus, Ga., Bill worked in high school before serving in the Army Air Force from 1943 to 1945. He received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during a B-17 bombing mission over Germany in 1944. Post-war, Bill graduated from Emory University & The Medical College of Georgia, then did his internship and pediatric residency at MCV. He practiced pediatrics in RVA, serving various medical associations throughout his career; including President of Richmond Pediatrics Society, which oversaw the launch of "Stop Polio" campaign in the 1960s. Lifetime Deacon Emeritus of First Baptist Church, founding Board Member of Tuckahoe YMCA, Volunteer Service Board Brookfield, Salvation Army Boys Club and Meals on Wheels volunteer. Bill loved his Lord, family, friends, all children, fishing, sports events (especially UR) and spending his time helping others. Family expresses gratitude to Brookdale, Commonwealth Senior Living, and HCH Staff for care in his last years. Visitation is Thursday, September 12, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham. Service at First Baptist Church, Friday, September 13, at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517.View online memorial