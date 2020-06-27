JOHNSTON, Willie Lee, 81, departed this life June 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherran Lancaster. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnston; six children, Terry Hall, Renita Packs-Banks, Mark Packs, Farrah Lancaster, Christina Mattox and Renata Mattox; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
