JOHNSTON, WILLIE

JOHNSTON, Willie Lee, 81, departed this life June 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherran Lancaster. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnston; six children, Terry Hall, Renita Packs-Banks, Mark Packs, Farrah Lancaster, Christina Mattox and Renata Mattox; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIE JOHNSTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.