JOLLY, Minnie Harper, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born July 16, 1926, in Nash County, daughter of the late Percy M. and Sallie Lou Harper of Castalia. She lived most of her adult life in Richmond, Va., where she was Secretary-Treasurer of Southern Title Insurance Corporation. She retired after 47 years of devoted service and moved to Nashville in 1996. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Kenneth Jolly; and brothers, George G. Harper and Alfred M. Harper. She is survived by sister, Pauline H. Short of Nashville; nephew, Billy G. Short and wife, Linda, of Red Oak; niece, Pamela S. Bond and husband, David, of Raleigh; cousin, Jean Fisher of Raleigh; several great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Ann and Jerry Thomas and Jeremy Thomas, who she considered and loved as her son; sister-in-law, Margaret Jolly Fontaine of Colonial Heights, Va.; and niece-in-law, Jean Bass Welch of Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va., on Thursday, August 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Jolly family, and words of comfort may be shared at cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com. Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, N.C. 27856.View online memorial