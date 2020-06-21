JONES, Barbara Brame, 84, of Victoria, Va., joined her husband, "K.T." Jones, in Heaven on June 19, 2020. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth J. Slate (John), Jennifer J. Cheek (David) and "T" Jones (Bonnie); three grandchildren, Brandon Jones, Riley Jones and Kaitlyn Cheek. Barbara was a member of the Victoria Baptist Church and a 25-year employee of Benchmark Community Bank. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Victoria Public Library or Victoria Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com.View online memorial
