JONES, Carol Traylor, 75, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed peacefully on February 27, 2020, at home with family. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Jones; a son, Wesley Jones and his wife, Tracy; and her daughter, Wendy Hamann and her husband, Michael; older brother, David Traylor; and three grandchildren, Molly, Evan and Benjamin. Carol's church, Lakeside Baptist, was a huge part of her life, and she served many roles there. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, March 3, at Lakeside Baptist Church, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, or the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
