JONES, Catherine Riddick, 98, of Henrico, Va., passed away January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Lester Jones; and son, David Jones. She is survived by her loving brother-in-law, William Jones (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed many camping trips with her family. A memorial ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 7343 Hermitage Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
