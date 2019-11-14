JONES, CHAVELLA

JONES, Mrs. Chavella Ann, age 56, of Richmond, departed this life November 3, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, LaBarbra Jones and Kimberly Jones; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Regina Roberts (Kimothy) and Kimberly Kirkland (Gregory); four aunts, two uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at New Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Robert Winfree, pastor, officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.

