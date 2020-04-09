JONES, Clifford Barry "Cliff," 75, of Cornelius, died from congestive heart failure on April 6, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1945, in Richmond, Va., to the late Linwood and Freida Jones. Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Dillworth Jones; daughters, Courtney Jones-Vanderleest (Jennifer) of Seattle, Wash. and Ashley Hilgers (Josh) of Trussville, Ala.; sister, Beverly Belz of Richmond, Va.; and five grandchildren, Jaxon Hilgers, Lawson Hilgers, Hadley Hilgers, Keegan Jones-Vanderleest and Ella Jones-Vanderleest. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Towns Habitat for Humanity, https://www.ourtownshabitat.org or donor's choice. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.View online memorial
