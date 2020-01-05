JONES, Clyde Milton, 84, of Essex County, Va., died suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris W. Jones; his children, Sandy Dutton (Lance), Karen Davis (Troy), Tracy Cothran and Michael Jones (Cheryl); and eight grandchildren. Clyde served in the United States Army until 1960 and was Superintendent for the Department of Highways in Essex County before retiring in 1991. He will be greatly missed by his family. A family service was held on December 21, 2019.View online memorial
