JONES, COLLIN SR.

JONES, Collin Willie Sr. "Book," received his heavenly wings on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 66. Collin was born in Dinwiddie County, Va., on April 14, 1953, to Kenneth and Ella Mae Jones. Collin retired from Philip Morris USA (Altria) in 2006. Collin was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Mae Jones; father, Kenneth W. Jones; and brother, Kevin L. Jones "Kip." Collin is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sherlene E. Jones "Bunny"; his children, Tina C. Crump (Freddie) and Collin W. Jones Jr. (Spyder); grandchildren, Ce'Tia Thomas, Ca'Niyah Jones, Caelyn Jones and Collin W. Jones III (CJ); sister, Janet E. Balentine; brother, Michael K. Jones (Deborah); a special and devoted aunt, Maria Lou Davis; aunt, Irene Brown; brothers-in-law, Frank Oliver (Pearl), Harold M. Smith; sisters-in-law, Beverly A. Cumming (Mark), Carla Webb (Dave); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral service is scheduled for 12 noon Tuesday (today), December 3, 2019, at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. Elder Peter Young will officiate. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial