JONES, COLLINS SR.

JONES, Collins Paty Sr., 70, passed away the 3rd of January 2020. Born and raised in Richmond, Va., he was the son of JoAnne Paty Jones and the late L. Clarke Jones Jr. After attending Virginia Tech, he began his lifelong career in the family business, Jones Realty and Construction Corporation, as Vice President of Construction. He was an avid hunter and a founding member of Western Henrico Ducks Unlimited, an Eagle Scout, a straight shooter at golf, a people person, a giver, an excellent cook and a lover of sports, especially the Hokies. YBYSAIAH. A dedicated family man, he is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 46 years, Jane Broaddus Jones; son, Collins Paty Jones Jr.; granddaughter, Sophie; daughter, Ashley Bingham Jones Spence, husband, David; granddaughters, Riley and Addie Gray; son, Coleman Broaddus Jones; granddaughter, Pepper; and grandson, Crockett. He is also survived by three brothers, L. Clarke Jones III (the late Susan R.), Captain (USN Ret.) R. Bingham Jones (Susie H.), H. Kevin Jones; and one sister, Beth J. Malone (Russell); as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Western Henrico Ducks Unlimited, 510 Wellshire Place, Chester, Va. 23836.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of COLLINS JONES, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.