JONES, Darnell C., 68, of Old Church, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Corker. Darnell "Hunny" is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, John R. Jones Jr.; her daughter, Erin Berger (Marc); son, Courtney Jones (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Addyson Berger and Ellie, Abigail and Charles Swanson; her mother, Patsy Corker; sister, Marilyn Corker; brother, Durvin Corker (Laurie); brother-in-law, Jerry Jones; sister-in-law, Joan Leber (Larry); her best friend, April Mellor; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Darnell was a 1972 graduate of the Johnston-Willis School of Nursing. She spent her career as an RN with home health, where she worked her way up from bedside to management. She loved caring for others and there was no one she wouldn't help. Darnell was a recent member of Black Creek Baptist Church, where she made many friends but was a former member of Zion Christian Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed cooking, reading and slot machines, but her greatest joy was her time spent with her family. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Following the service, a reception will take place in the church's fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Black Creek Baptist Church (address above) in Darnell's name.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Black Creek Baptist Church
6289 Mcclellan Rd.
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM
Black Creek Baptist Church
6289 Mcclellan Rd.
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
