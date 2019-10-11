JONES, DARRIUS

JONES, Darrius Spencer, of Midlothian, departed this life October 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ben A. Sr. and Lillie Blanche Jones; maternal great-grandparents, Hester W. and Louis O. Williams Sr. Surviving are his parents, A.A. "Al" and Rhonda B. Jones; sister, Alisia Nicole Jones; grandmother, Mary Ruth Wynn (Thomas); grandfather, John Milton Braswell (Mary); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St. and where funeral services will be held at 12 noon. Rev. Ricardo L. Brown officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

