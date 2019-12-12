JONES, DAVID

JONES, David Cromwell Jr., of Richmond, May 20, 1950 to November 26, 2019. In loving memory of a lost brother, uncle and great-uncle who passed away too soon. He leaves a sister, Angela Miles; niece, Zakaya Hawash; nephew, Joseph Miles; and a plethora of friends. May his infectious smile and angelic singing voice remain in our hearts forever. No service was requested.

