JONES, David Cromwell Jr., of Richmond, May 20, 1950 to November 26, 2019. In loving memory of a lost brother, uncle and great-uncle who passed away too soon. He leaves a sister, Angela Miles; niece, Zakaya Hawash; nephew, Joseph Miles; and a plethora of friends. May his infectious smile and angelic singing voice remain in our hearts forever. No service was requested.View online memorial
