JONES, David Lester, 78, passed away December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Lester Jones. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Riddick Jones of Lakeside; uncle and aunt, William and Nancy Jones; cousins, Robin Franklin Jones and William B. Jones; and extended family and friends. David served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Wyatt Transportation. He enjoyed hunting and riding his ATV. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.View online memorial
