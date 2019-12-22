JONES, DAVID

JONES, David Lester, 78, passed away December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Lester Jones. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Riddick Jones of Lakeside; uncle and aunt, William and Nancy Jones; cousins, Robin Franklin Jones and William B. Jones; and extended family and friends. David served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Wyatt Transportation. He enjoyed hunting and riding his ATV. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

