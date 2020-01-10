JONES, Donald Ray, 87, of Midlothian, Virginia, died January 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rovena Llewellyn Jones; his children, Don Jones Jr. (Rhonda) of Orange, Bruce Jones (Christy) of Amelia, Diane Langston (Jay) of Moseley, Jenette Lineberger of Midlothian and Jim Jones (Lori) of North Chesterfield. He is also survived by his sister, Gertrude Blake; 10 grandchildren, Bobby, Matt, Barry, Daniel, Ashley, David, Candler, Aaron, Brett and Colin; and seven great-grandchildren, Tristen, Liam, Kailyn, Hayden, Jeremy, Jacob and Bryce. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, George Lee and Louise Lush Jones; his brothers, Herbert Earl Jones and George Benjamin Jones; and his son-in-law, Pete Lineberger. Donald was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Amelia. He attended the old John Marshall High School in Richmond and graduated from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU). He was a Korean War Navy veteran and a retiree from DuPont Spruance Plant, where he was a chemist in the cellophane and mylar divisions. Donald was a charter member of the Tomahawk Ruritan Club. Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 15941 S. Giles Rd., Amelia, Va., on Sunday, January 12.View online memorial
