JONES, Donald Kenneth, MD, passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2019, at the age of 89. He was surrounded by his devoted wife and two children in the days and weeks before his death. Born and raised in Newburgh, New York, on April 2, 1930, to Kenneth and Charlotte Jones, Dr. Jones received his Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, from Syracuse University in 1953, and his Doctorate in Medicine from the New York Medical College in 1958. He specialized in psychiatry and spent his career in patient care and state administration in Philadelphia, Washington state, Montana, Colorado and Virginia. He served as the Virginia Director of Mental Health, Mental Retardation and Substance Abuse for 16 years and retired from Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in 1995. He was a captain in the U.S. Air Force 1962 to 1964. He is survived by Rosemary, his wife of 60 years; a son, Kenneth D. Jones II of Ashland, Va.; a daughter, Carol E. Watson; and son-in-law, John S. Watson of Aylett, Va.; and two grandsons, S. Alex Watson of Aurora, Colo. and Wade T. Jones of Indiana, Pa. As per his wishes, a private memorial service was held at his home in Ashland, VaView online memorial
