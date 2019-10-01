JONES, DORIS

JONES, Mrs. Doris, age 88, of Richmond, departed this life September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherwood Jones; two daughters, Vondell Jones and Shirley Marie Jones; and two sons, Sherwood Jones Jr. and Thomas Jones; four grandchildren, Tammy, Terrell, Anwan and David A. Jones; three sisters, Burnette Price, Rosa Lee Cooper and Jean Carter. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Alice Turner; two sons, Michael L. Jones (Tammy) and David A. Jones (Gloria); six grandchildren, Patrice, Robert, Michael Lee, Ebony, April and Special Jones; 16 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Roberta Green and Barbara Chavis; three brothers, Samuel Edwards (Jeanette), Frank Edwards (Joyce) and Leon Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Calvin Jones; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m Wednesday. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, at Zion Baptist Church, 2006 Decatur Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Robert Pettis, pastor. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
