JONES, Dorothy Rose Woodbury, 82, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 13, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to 13 children, 33 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5807 Nine Mile Road. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial