JONES, DOROTHY

JONES, Dorothy Davis, 91, passed on October 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by loving husband, Willie E. Jones Jr. She is survived by her children, Dallas, Yolanda, Tonya; six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside services at Forest Lawn Cemetery, October 10, 2019, 12 p.m. Family and friends assemble at Forest Lawn at 11:45 a.m. Professional Services entrusted to Rainey's Funeral Home, (804) 833-7100. In lieu of flowers, make donations to United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) under Dorothy Jones.

