JONES, Dorothy Davis, 91, passed on October 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by loving husband, Willie E. Jones Jr. She is survived by her children, Dallas, Yolanda, Tonya; six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside services at Forest Lawn Cemetery, October 10, 2019, 12 p.m. Family and friends assemble at Forest Lawn at 11:45 a.m. Professional Services entrusted to Rainey's Funeral Home, (804) 833-7100. In lieu of flowers, make donations to United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) under Dorothy Jones.View online memorial