JONES, Dorothy, 84, of Richmond, born on August 4, 1935, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Jim) Shults, Debbie (Dennis) Shelly, Barbara Jones, Teresa (M.L.) Martin; son, Harlan (Pam) Jones Sr.; sister, Barbara "Mickey" Clemons; grandchildren, Brian, Michelle, Jared, Justin, Staci, Cody, Trevor, Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from both Virginia and Tennessee. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charlie Jones Sr.; son, Charlie Jones Jr.; grandson, Harlan Jones Jr.; and parents, Robert Haneline and Iris and William Henson. Dorothy was a caregiver and stylist to everyone, a member of the Red Hats, and her favorite spot to vacation was in Emerald Isle, N.C. Her graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.View online memorial
