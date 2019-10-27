JONES, Douglas Edmunds, passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 61, after a lifelong struggle with mental health issues and alcoholism. He was the son of the late Harry Edmunds Jones and Sarah Dickerson Jones; survived by his sisters, Susan Hollister, Mary Robinson (Roy) and Samantha Marshall (Troy); nieces, Eliza Robinson and Laura Chandler Robinson; and nephew, Nathan Marshall. Doug was an award-winning waterfowl carver. His work was displayed at Philip Morris, he was a Duck's Unlimited Artist of the Year and he was also featured on the T.V. show "Virginia Currents." Doug attended Midlothian High School, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps in his late teens. The family would like to thank the following: Allison, Lee, Reggie and many others at Richmond Behavioral Health Authority; Erin B., Anthem Care Coordinator; and the nurses, doctors and social workers at Chippenham Hospital and Tucker Pavilion, who treated Doug with care and compassion. While we mourn the loss of our brother, we are happy he is finally at peace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doug's memory at RBHA.org. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Bon Air Baptist Church on Buford Road.View online memorial