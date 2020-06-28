JONES, Edward T. III, died peacefully June 13, 2020, following a brief hospitalization and accident in his home. He is survived by twin sons, Thomas Edward, Live Oak, Texas and Richard Lewis, Staunton, Va.; their children and great-grandchildren. Ed was born August 9, 1935, in Asheville, N.C. He was a fourth generation graduate of VPI and received a doctorate degree in Secondary Administration from UVA in 1968. He held a variety of academic teaching and administrative posts including that of principal of Manchester High School, deputy superintendant for Chesterfield Schools and Associate Principal at L.C. Bird High School, when he retired in 1990. Dr. Jones served with distinction in the United States Army Reserves rising from a second lieutenant in 1957 through colonel in 1982, when he retired from the Reserves. He enjoyed a second career in sports and public broadcasting, doing play-by-play and color commentary for Maryland and Virginia pro and amateur teams from 1976 to 1983. From 1991, he was an announcer with WCVE-FM (now VPM) until 2007. At his request, no memorial will be held.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days