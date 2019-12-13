JONES, ELIJAH JR.

JONES, Elijah William Jr., age 76, of Richmond, departed this life December 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jones; four daughters, Monica Johnson (Godfrey), Tashandra Jones, Tyra Roberts (Anthony) and Tishone Cook (Christopher); 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Gwendolyn Day (Andy), Lynda Winston (Eddie), Kathy Graham(Curtis) and Cynthia Belton; two brothers, Richard Jones and Linwood Jones; one aunt, Julia Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, three sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:15 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial