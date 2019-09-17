JONES, ELIZABETH "BETTY"

JONES, Mrs. Elizabeth Wray "Betty," 78, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was a retired nurse of 43 years at the Blackstone Family Practice Center. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Doris Procise Wray and Robert Melvin Wray; and a brother, Melvin Wayne Wray. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William P. "P.T." Jones; two sons, Richard Todd Jones (Silvia) of Blacksburg, Va., Preston Scott Jones (Traci) of Charleston, S.C.; and a daughter, Elizabeth Keleigh McNeil (Robert) of Christiansburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Nathaniel Preston Jones, Laurin Elizabeth Jones, Lynsie Mae Jones, Luana Kohnke, Philip Kohnke and Caleb McNeil; a brother, Robert Dwight Wray (Patricia) of Wilsons, Va.; an aunt, Rose Wray of Victoria, Va.; a sister-in-law, Pat Yeatts Wray of Chesterfield; three nieces, Stacy Atkins (Les), Alice Moyer (Larry) and Pamela Lester; and a nephew, Kirk Wray (Julie). Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1705 Cox Road, Wilsons, Va. 23894, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Cox Road, Wilson, Va. 23894 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial