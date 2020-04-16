JONES, ELIZABETH

JONES, Elizabeth Carter, 102, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Edna Carter of Louisa, preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Jones; and nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay Martin (Ron); granddaughters, Shelly Haggerty (Timothy) and Kimberly Stormes (Todd); great-grandson, Lawton Stormes; and a host of nieces and nephews. Liz enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, spending time with her dogs and loved ones and camping over the years with her grandchildren on the Chesapeake Bay. She was the most loving, generous and selfless person, and will be missed beyond measure. Interment will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH JONES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.