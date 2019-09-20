JONES, Elizabeth Hart, passed away on September 16, 2019, after a brave and difficult battle with cancer. Born on May 20, 1957, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Lois Marie McGregor and William Atkinson Jones III, she was their lovely middle daughter. Left to treasure her are beloved daughters, Elizabeth Hart Lea and Marjorie McGregor Boehlert; son-in-law, Eric Lea; precious and adorable granddaughter, Bonnelle McGregor Lea; and a grandson due in December; sisters, Anne (Rusty) Gilfillan and Mary Lee (Tom) Kuhn; nephews, Will (Hannah) and Robert (Yelena) Gilfillan, Jack Davisson and Lee Kuhn; grandnephew and niece, Rory and Maeve Gilfillan. Elizabeth was truly loved by her family and many friends who will miss her dearly. She was a graduate of Albemarle High School in Charlottesville and Mary Baldwin College in Staunton. Her career began as a kindergarten teacher, and she later became a successful realtor with Berkshire Hathaway. Elizabeth's passions were many and she gave her time and talents serving as a religious education teacher, a docent at the Valentine Museum and as a patriot volunteering for the Air Force Association, USO and Families of the Wounded. Elizabeth wore red on Fridays to support and recognize the troops and always expressed her gratitude to any soldier she passed by. Her musical talents and sense of humor brought joy and laughter to all. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 23, at The Brandermill Church, 4500 Millridge Parkway, in Midlothian. The family will greet friends at 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Families of the Wounded, Inc. or to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial