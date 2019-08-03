JONES, Ellen Hawley, 82, of Richmond, departed this life July 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Sr. and Lenora Hawley; husband, Robert A. Jones; brothers, Steven M. Hawley Sr., Walter "Duke" Hawley Jr. and David Hawley; and sister, Martha A. Taylor. She is survived by a host of devoted relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1920 Fairmount Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial