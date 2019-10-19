JONES, Ernest Lee, departed this life October 10, 2019. Ernest leaves to cherish his devoted wife, Rosa Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 12 noon. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
