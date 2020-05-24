JONES, Frank L., died naturally at 91, on May 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean "Colette" Jones; daughter, Teresa J. Ford; two sons, Dewayne E. Jones (Galena) and David L. Jones (Donna); four grandchildren, Madison "Lee" Jones, Brittany Jones Record (Kyle), Brandon D. Jones and Jasmine L. Jones; and a great-granddaughter, Lyla Parker Jones. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryland "Alex" Ford. Frank was a builder in the Richmond area for more than 50 years and will be forever remembered for the exceptional quality of his homes. He was a man of integrity, who was true to himself and to his wife and family, as they were his heart and soul. Frank was the salt of the earth, always quick with a blue-eyed twinkle and wry joke. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but there is some comfort in knowing that he is now "sitting on a park bench and talking with his buddies." In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery in June (to be determined).View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
