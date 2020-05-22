JONES, GLADYS

JONES, Mrs. Gladys J., age 69, of Richmond, departed this life May 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas and Rickey Shelton. She is survived by her husband, John Jones; one daughter, Regina Shelton; seven grandchildren, among them two devoted, Rekeisha Shelton and Tijuan Jackson; six great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, where Mrs. Jones can be viewed today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Maury Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

