JONES, HERBERT JR.

JONES, Herbert M. Jr., 82, of Richmond, died November 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert M. Sr. and Lillie Baskerville Jones; and one brother, James Robert Jones Sr. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Diane Jones; two daughters, LaNette Marlene Jones and Danise Jones Harmon (Sidney); five grandchildren, Tillasia A., Alphonso S. and Daricka D. Jones and Quincy J. and Malcolm T. Harmon; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter M. Jones Sr. (Joy) and Oliver W. Jones Sr. (Bernice); sister, Janie J. Preston; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; mother-in-law, Lucille Alston; four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and a host of friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Earl M. Brown officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.