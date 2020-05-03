JONES, Howard J., 72, of Richmond, died April 26, 2020. Surviving are two daughters, Bridgette Jones-Whitaker and Nikkiba Jones; two sons, Darrius (Deborah) and Darrell Jones; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Jordan Sayles (Howard); three nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
