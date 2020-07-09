JONES, Inez Virginia, 81, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on June 30, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Margaret Ross (Melvin); one sister, Alberta Carter (John); grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Church International Cemetery, 5200 Mountcastle Rd., Providence Forge, Va.View online memorial
