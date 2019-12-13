JONES, J. Irene, 95, of Charles City, Va., departed this life December 10, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Wardell Bowman (Annie); son, Guy Jones (Jill); grandchildren, Michael Jones (Chloe), Aundrea Christmas (Bernard), Sherry Lindsay (Eric), Tyrone Meekins (Lisa), Daemion Jones (Jacklyn), Kara Underwood (Ryan), Dwight Jones Jr., Shawana White, Shaun White, Alyse Girard (John), Bryan Jones, Tori Jones, Seleste Upshaw and Victoria Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Elam Baptist Church, 13060 The Glebe Lane, Ruthville, Va., with viewing being held one hour prior to the service. Interment St. John Baptist Church cemetery, Charles City, Va.View online memorial