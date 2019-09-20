JONES, Jacob S., departed this life September 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Silas F. Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Mykell West and JaMichal Jones; his mother, Geraldine Jones; two brothers, Gerald Jones and Jarrett Mays; three aunts, Joyce Trent, Dr. Sue Carole Brown (Dr. Ralph) and Gwendolyn Washington; uncle, Linwood Washington (Tammy); niece, McKenzie Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will receive friends today from 6 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave. Bishop Orrin Pullins Sr., eulogist. Bishop John L. Harris Sr., officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial