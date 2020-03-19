JONES, James K., known as "Jim" and "Pop Pop" to his grandchildren, 89, of Richmond, Va., died on March 14, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. A resident of Richmond, Va., for 70 years, Jim was born in Peru, Indiana. Son of the late Mae and Clark Jones, he graduated Indiana University, where he was a member of the fraternity Sigma Pi. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant, serving as a Logistic officer stationed at Ft. Lee, Va. Jim was employed by Reynolds Metals for 32 years as a Manager of Energy Properties. In his retirement, he was a dedicated volunteer at Henrico Doctors' Hospital for over 10 years. Anyone who came in contact with Jim found him to be a kind, gentle and sweet man. He valued giving to his family above all else. Jim was predeceased by his wife, Adelaide Jeanette "Jean" Jones. Survived by his sons, Clark of Richmond, Va., Hunter of Claremont, Va., Kevin Jones, also of Richmond; three granddaughters, Amory Jones, Anna Jones, Elizabeth Jones; one grandson, Aiden Jones; along with several nieces and nephew. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Va. Services provided by Bliley's Funeral Homes.View online memorial
