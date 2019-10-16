JONES, Jeffrey S. Sr., 63, of Richmond, departed this life October 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Octavia Christian Jones; mother, Doris Evelyn Jones; and brother, Lewis D. Jones Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Cynithia Jones, Jeffrey Jones Jr., Robinette Bey and Leon Hopkins; sister, Antionette Allmon (Walton); brother, Tyrone Jones (Valerie); sister-in-law, Mattie Arlethia Jones; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, and funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.View online memorial