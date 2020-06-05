JONES, Jennifer Ewell, 37, of Montpelier, peacefully passed with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Grace Crews and Herbert and Barbara Ewell. She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Ryan Jones; her mother, Linda Sargent Ewell; sister, Ashley Ewell; mother-in-law, Lyndal Howard; father-in-law, Mike Jones; and extended family. Jennifer graduated from Virginia Tech College of Business in 2004 and was a dedicated employee at Ferguson Enterprises for 16 years. She was a loyal friend to so many and will be missed deeply by those who knew her. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. GO HOKIES!View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
UPDATED: Daughters of Confederacy headquarters on fire, 2 Capitol Police officers injured as violence erupts during second night of protesting in Richmond
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond protest turns violent Friday night with vehicles burned and shots fired into air