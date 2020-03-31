JONES, JOE

JONES, Joe L., departed his life on Friday, March 27, 2020. Joe was born on February 18, 1936, to the late Warren R. and Mary C. Jones. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Arlene Jones; and his devoted wife of 59 years, Loretta P. Jones. Joe leaves to cherish his love his sister, Yvonne Howard (James); his brother, Carroll Lee Jones Sr. (Marion); three devoted nephews, Sheriff Alan M. Jones Sr. (Dawn), Carroll Jones Jr. (Sharon) and Rodney Bradby (Crystal); a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a devoted friend, Ricky Adkins. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

