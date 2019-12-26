JONES, JOHN

JONES, Mr. John Curtis, age 80, of Goochland, passed away December 22, 2019, after a long battle with health issues. He was a loving husband to his wife Patsy of 60 years and the greatest dad to his sons. After graduating from Chilhowie High School, Curtis served in the United States Army and then worked as a metal fabricator for Nance Corporation and then C&L Welding prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrtle Jones. Curtis leaves behind his wife, Patsy; two sons, James "Chuck" (Linda), Gregory (Angela); grandchildren, Kristen Goodloe (Matt), Brooke and Jordan Jones; one great-grandchild, Avery. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Stokes and Rosemary Staples (Bill); and one brother, Allen Jones (Rita). Family will receive friends at Norman Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., on Friday, December 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Elpis Christian Church, 2703 Elpis Church Rd., Maidens, Va. 23102. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Elpis Christian Church.View online memorial
