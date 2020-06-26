JONES, Josephine Anne Paty, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2020, just before her 97th birthday. Jo Anne was born the second of four siblings, to the late John C. and Olive B. Paty in Bell Buckle, Tennessee on June 26, 1923. She grew up there and in Florida, before her family settled in Elizabethton, Tennessee, where her dad founded and built Paty Lumber Company. Jo Anne met the love of her life, the late L. Clarke Jones Jr. while they were students at Duke University; and, after the war, they married and raised a family of five children in Richmond, Virginia, where they were faithful members of Second Baptist Church. Jo Anne's unwavering love and devotion anchored the family through good times and bad, giving Clarke the support and confidence to successfully ply his real estate and construction business while she made their house a loving home, where together, they taught Christian values, responsibility and commitment. In her spare time apart from cooking, taxiing, homework checking, disciplining, protecting, guiding and comforting, as well as teaching hubby how to read blueprints, Jo Anne loved to read, garden, paint and sew, as anyone who has seen her vast collections of books, plants, figurines, wall art and needlework can attest. Jo Anne also enjoyed many years supporting her garden club and the Tuckahoe Woman's Club. Over time, Jo Anne and Clarke were blessed with 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, who grew to know and love them as Mema and Papa. Jo Anne was also preceded in death by her siblings, John C. Paty Jr. (Pete), Matilda Seward (John, dec.) and Nancy Prendergast and her son, Collins Paty Jones (Jane). Jo Anne is survived by her other children, Clarke III (Susan, dec.), Bingham (Susie), Kevin (Clara Ann) and Beth Malone (Russell); and all of her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In keeping with her wishes, Jo Anne will rejoin the love of her life at Hollywood Cemetery in a private family celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing to do so are encouraged to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Western Henrico Ducks Unlimited.View online memorial
