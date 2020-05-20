JONES, Julia S., 85, of Charles City, Va., departed this life May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Jones Sr.; and parents, Charles and Elizabeth Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Ernest F. Jones Jr. (Brenda) and Keith A. Jones (Jennifer); one lovingly adopted son, Columbus Shackleford (Ammie); four grandchildren, Brandon Jones (Vanessa), Morgan J. Crawley (Dion), Christian Jones and Christopher Jones; four great-grandchildren, Monique, Diondre', Mason and Skylar; one brother, Samuel O. Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
