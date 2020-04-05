JONES, LaVerne, departed this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Florence Fowler; husband, Abraham Jones; son, Kevin Fowler; and her siblings, Josephine Christian, Juanita Thompson, Charles Fowler and Alphonzo Fowler. She is survived by her daughters, LaWanda Dandridge, Shana Williams (Kenny) and Yumika Jones (Eric); stepsons, Sherod Jones (Sheena) and Maurice Jones (Rene'); 11 grandchildren, Adrienne Dandridge, Kevin Dandridge, Mikayla Jones, Gynai' Jones, Shawn Dandridge Jr., Shianne Dandridge, Kobi' Jones, Christian Williams Jr., Lincoln Jones, Mason Jones and Maddux Jones; one great-grandchild, Xa'mir Fowler; eight siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
