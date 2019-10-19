JONES, LaVerne Ann, 92, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ruth Jones. She is survived by many loving and caring friends. LaVerne worked at William R. Hill Company Incorporated for over 61 years. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019. Interment will follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA.View online memorial